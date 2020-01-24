Bank of Nova Scotia to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.80.

BNS stock opened at C$73.45 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$67.17 and a 1 year high of C$76.75. The company has a market cap of $87.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$73.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.82. The company had revenue of C$7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.98 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.28%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

