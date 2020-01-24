Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

Bank Of Princeton has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank Of Princeton to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. Bank Of Princeton has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.