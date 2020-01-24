Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Barclays has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.15.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Barclays by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Barclays by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Barclays by 427.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 57,165 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

