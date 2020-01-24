Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) price target (up from GBX 480 ($6.31)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. OneSavings Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 485 ($6.38).

Get OneSavings Bank alerts:

Shares of OSB stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 420.40 ($5.53). 566,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,038. OneSavings Bank has a one year low of GBX 312.80 ($4.11) and a one year high of GBX 461 ($6.06). The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 422.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 374.55.

In other OneSavings Bank news, insider Andy Golding sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.76), for a total value of £1,095,000 ($1,440,410.42).

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSavings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSavings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.