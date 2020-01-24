BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.16

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (LON:BVC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and traded as high as $46.90. BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 131,486 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Monday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $204.29 million and a P/E ratio of 77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.34.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of metropolitan area networks; and bio-medical products. The company's Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems worldwide.

