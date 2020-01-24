Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €123.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.61 ($94.90).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €76.80 ($89.30) on Monday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.82.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

