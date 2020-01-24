Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $512,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,645. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $207.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

