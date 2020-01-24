Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $612,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.28. The stock had a trading volume of 221,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,220. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $137.32 and a 12 month high of $185.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.