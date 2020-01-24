Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 4.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOCT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $689,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 74.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 229.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 216.7% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after buying an additional 857,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 21.8% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,047. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $26.71.

