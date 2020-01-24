Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 5,978 Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Liberty Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

LPT traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.86. 67,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,107. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $44.48 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The business had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.55%.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

