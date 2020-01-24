Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brightworth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares during the period.

AOR traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $48.31. 9,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,933. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4029 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Comments


