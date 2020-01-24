Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,745 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 313,371 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 403,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after purchasing an additional 241,011 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,779,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,834 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPMD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,237. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $36.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1752 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

