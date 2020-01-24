Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,934,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,458,000 after buying an additional 1,187,577 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,296,000 after purchasing an additional 344,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 266,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,375. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $96.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.94.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.