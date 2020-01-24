Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Wendys by 2,741.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,555 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Wendys in the second quarter worth about $33,434,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wendys by 1,369.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,612,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,113,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wendys during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wendys from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,034. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. Wendys Co has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

