Beam (BEAM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.93 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Beam has a market capitalization of $33.55 million and approximately $24.93 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00007358 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.81 or 0.03168058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036771 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 53,698,480 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.