Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 48,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 32,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX opened at $278.73 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $280.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at $62,646,177.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

