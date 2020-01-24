Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC reduced its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 43.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX opened at $278.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $280.29.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

