Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang Sells 1,500 Shares

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 16th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $247,710.00.
  • On Monday, November 18th, Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total transaction of $291,735.00.
  • On Monday, November 4th, Jane Huang sold 32,900 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $6,266,134.00.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $404,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after acquiring an additional 88,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Comments


