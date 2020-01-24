Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives $206.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 target price on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

BGNE traded down $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,320. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.43. Beigene has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beigene will post -12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 32,900 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $6,266,134.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,550,896.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,585,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,269,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,963 shares of company stock worth $24,642,833. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beigene by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Beigene by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Beigene by 6,519.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after purchasing an additional 518,127 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Beigene by 11.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Beigene by 25.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,305 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

