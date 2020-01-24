Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX) shares traded down 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 821,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 759,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 67.47 and a current ratio of 69.04.

Benton Resources Company Profile (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.