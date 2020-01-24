Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $17.22 on Major Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for $17.22 or 0.00202788 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market cap of $2.68 billion and approximately $213.86 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.38 or 0.03148802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00124820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, Bancor Network, AirSwap, Binance, FCoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Exrates, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

