Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $23.91 million and $19.69 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011814 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.09 or 0.05551186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00127813 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019838 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002376 BTC.

