Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.76

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $5.11. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 1,136 shares traded.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.
Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
