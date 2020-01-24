Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.76

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.76 and traded as high as $5.11. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 1,136 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $53.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioanalytical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

