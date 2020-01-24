Biotron Limited (ASX:BIT) Insider Robert Thomas Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Biotron Limited (ASX:BIT) insider Robert Thomas acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99).

ASX BIT opened at A$0.07 ($0.05) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.07. Biotron Limited has a one year low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a one year high of A$0.14 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33.

Get Biotron alerts:

About Biotron

Biotron Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel small molecule antiviral therapeutics to treat various viral diseases in Australia. Its lead antiviral drug is BIT225, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of HIV-1 and hepatitis C virus infections. The company also has a portfolio of preclinical antiviral programs developing drugs targeting a range of viruses, including dengue, ebola, influenza, and zika, as well as Middle East respiratory virus.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.