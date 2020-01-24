Biotron Limited (ASX:BIT) Insider Robert Thomas Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Biotron Limited (ASX:BIT) insider Robert Thomas acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99).
ASX BIT opened at A$0.07 ($0.05) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.07. Biotron Limited has a one year low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a one year high of A$0.14 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33.
About Biotron
