Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Downgraded to Sell at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.50 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price target on Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.04.

Shares of TSE BIR traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.76. 4,797,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,180. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.69 and a 52-week high of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.76 million and a P/E ratio of 15.44.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$145.00 million. Analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 91.01%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

