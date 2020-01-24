Bitball Treasure Price Hits $4.42 on Top Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $2.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can now be purchased for $4.42 or 0.00051872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000675 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

