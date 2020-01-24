Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Nanex. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $620,998.00 and approximately $2,150.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.12 or 0.00589572 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00116291 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00120732 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,812,693 coins and its circulating supply is 4,783,147 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Nanex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

