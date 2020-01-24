Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $34,161.00 and approximately $789.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.05 or 0.03183594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00201979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00124565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 24,560,966 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.