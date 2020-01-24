BitcoiNote Market Cap Reaches $28,503.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $28,503.00 and $145.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 62.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,166,930 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

