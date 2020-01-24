BitcoinZ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,578.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $547,021.00 and approximately $1,578.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00584860 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00116298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00117651 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000360 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,174,222,715 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.