BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

BJ has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nomura assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $21.51. 1,250,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,299. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.51.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $239,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,486.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,343. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 809.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 384,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 33,994 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

