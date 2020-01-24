BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 11,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 26,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.80.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $536.85. 58,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $508.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.80 and a 52-week high of $544.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

