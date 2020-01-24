BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.28

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $14.72. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 115 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 4,730.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 350,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 558,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 392,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.