Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd (NYSE:MCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.69

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 761,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

