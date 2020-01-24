Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd (NYSE:MCA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.69

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.
Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Company Profile (NYSE:MCA)
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
