Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $110,263,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 404,407 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,783,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 50.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,705,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 569,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

BX stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. 3,239,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,900. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

