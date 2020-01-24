Blocktix 24 Hour Volume Hits $398.00 (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last seven days, Blocktix has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and HitBTC. Blocktix has a market capitalization of $123,762.00 and $398.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.03084258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00201237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

