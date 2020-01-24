Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Rating Lowered to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) to an add rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of BMY opened at GBX 290 ($3.81) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.45 million and a PE ratio of 24.37. Bloomsbury Publishing has a one year low of GBX 203.25 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 304 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.51.
