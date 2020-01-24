Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Rating Lowered to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) to an add rating in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of BMY opened at GBX 290 ($3.81) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.45 million and a PE ratio of 24.37. Bloomsbury Publishing has a one year low of GBX 203.25 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 304 ($4.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 253.51.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

