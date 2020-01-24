Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.9% per year over the last three years. Blueknight Energy Partners has a payout ratio of -133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of BKEP opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.83.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO D Andrew Woodward acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,337.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

