BMO Capital Markets Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$7.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

TSE:AGF.B remained flat at $C$6.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,980. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$4.51 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.58 million and a PE ratio of 13.26.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

