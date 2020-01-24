Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 860

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bodycote to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bodycote to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 910 ($11.97) target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 853.57 ($11.23).

Shares of LON BOY opened at GBX 885.50 ($11.65) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. Bodycote has a 52-week low of GBX 638.50 ($8.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 927.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 790.91.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

