Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 0.5% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Boeing by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,268,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $461,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,203 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 44,974 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 58,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

BA stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.04. 629,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,887. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.66. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

