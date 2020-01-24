Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Lessened by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,811 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $315.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,815,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.66. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

