BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $82.19 on Friday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $414,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.