Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.56. Bonavista Energy shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 252,450 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on Bonavista Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.53.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bonavista Energy Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonavista Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNP)

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

