Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $12.00 on Friday. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $231,142.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,097,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 773,275 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 631,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,991,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 322,974 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPFH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.