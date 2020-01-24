Bottos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $397,083.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $397,083.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Bottos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, LBank and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.05539931 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026678 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00128196 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034005 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, CoinEgg, IDEX, Gate.io, OTCBTC, LBank, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

