Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,674 shares during the quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $41,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.23.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.75. 14,285,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,072,216. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

