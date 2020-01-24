Boyuan Construction Group (TSE:BOY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Boyuan Construction Group Inc (TSE:BOY)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, 12,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 5,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 million and a PE ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.37.

Boyuan Construction Group (TSE:BOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$149.05 million for the quarter.

Boyuan Construction Group, Inc, a general contracting construction company, constructs residential and commercial buildings, municipal infrastructure, and engineering projects in the People's Republic of China. It constructs residential areas, including housing projects for multi-home neighborhoods and condominium projects; customized factories for the purpose of production, manufacturing, and processing activities; business and residential buildings for the purpose of tourism, restaurants, entertainment, offices, and mixed use office/residential buildings; and public infrastructure projects, such as bus stations, squares, traffic hubs, nursing homes, and government institutions for urban development.

