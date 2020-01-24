BP (LON:BP) PT Set at GBX 610 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

BP (LON:BP) has been assigned a GBX 610 ($8.02) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.76) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.13 ($8.07).

BP stock traded up GBX 4.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 486.20 ($6.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,574,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 483.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 502.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.78.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72). Insiders have bought a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662 over the last 90 days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Analyst Recommendations for BP (LON:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit