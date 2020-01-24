BP (LON:BP) PT Set at GBX 610 by Kepler Capital Markets

BP (LON:BP) has been assigned a GBX 610 ($8.02) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.76) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 613.13 ($8.07).

BP stock traded up GBX 4.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 486.20 ($6.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,574,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.67. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 483.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 502.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.78.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £306.15 ($402.72). Insiders have bought a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662 over the last 90 days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

