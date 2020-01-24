BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BPOST SA/ADR stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. BPOST SA/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

